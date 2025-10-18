China and US agree to fresh trade talks

COORDINATED RESPONSE

The high-level video call came as Washington worked to rally Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers in response to the latest Chinese export controls.



For now, the G7 ministers have agreed to coordinate a short-term response and diversify suppliers, the EU's economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Washington.



Speaking after the grouping met this week, Dombrovskis noted the vast majority of rare earth supplies come from China, meaning that diversification could take years.



"We agreed, both bilaterally with the US and at the G7 level, to coordinate our approach," he said on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's fall meetings.



Countries would also exchange information on their contacts with Chinese counterparts as they work out short-term solutions, he added.



German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil told journalists he hopes that Trump and Xi's meeting can help to resolve much of the US-China trade conflict.



"We have made it clear within the G7 that we do not agree with China's approach," he added, referring to the group of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.



International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva also expressed hope Friday for an agreement between the countries to cool tensions.



The US-China trade war reignited this year as Trump promised sweeping tariffs on imports soon after returning to office.



At one point, US-China tariffs escalated to triple-digit levels, effectively halting some trade as businesses waited for a resolution.



The two countries have since lowered their respective levies but their truce has remained shaky.