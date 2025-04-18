Small businesses in China fret over US tariffs, look to manage costs

BEIJING: Small business owners are reassessing their import options and scrambling to manage costs as they brace for impact from a brewing trade war between the United States and China.

US President Donald Trump has slapped a 145 per cent tax on Chinese goods in what he calls reciprocal tariffs to close a trade deficit, and Beijing has retaliated with a 125 per cent levy on US imports.

The tit-for-tat tariffs are raising alarm among Chinese businesses that deal with American goods, as import costs soar.

Many are worried customers will shun the now pricier items, leading to reduced earnings.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

On a broader note, they are concerned the tariff war would hit the economy, affecting the job market and causing consumers to spend less.

“Their spending power will go down,” said Meng Kaidong, a bar owner in Beijing. “For example, someone who used to spend over 200 yuan (US$27) at the bar might now only spend a bit over 100 yuan.”

Meng, who serves American whiskeys on his menu, said he is unlikely to import more once they are sold out. Instead, he will replace them with European or homegrown brands that are set to enter the market in the next few years.

Still, he is confident that the impact would not be too severe, saying Chinese industries are well-developed across the board.

“We can produce a lot of things ourselves, so I think it’s manageable,” said Meng.