She asked the internet for help with slaughtering two pigs. Thousands turned up in support

CHONGQING: It started out as a simple plea on social media: calling for volunteers to help an elderly man slaughter two family pigs, a traditional chore ahead of Chinese New Year.

What followed was far from ordinary. Thousands of people descended on a tiny village in southwestern China, turning a rural family ritual into a viral spectacle.

It began on the popular Chinese short-video sharing platform Douyin on Jan 9 when a user known as “Daidai” posted a video - inviting volunteers to her home in Hechuan, a northern district in Chongqing.



“My family is going to slaughter two pigs on Jan 11,” Daidai wrote, explaining that her father was old and no longer strong enough to restrain the animals on his own.

“I don’t think he has it in him,” she said in her post. She also shared her home address and offered a communal home-cooked meal in return for help.

She followed up with a hopeful message. “I wish to (see) a row of cars parked outside my house,” Daidai said. “Let me stand with my head held high in my village.”

The humble request intended to reach only a handful of people but instead went viral - garnering over 1.1 million likes and more than 652,000 shares on Douyin.