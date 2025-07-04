Tariff and trade wars will have ‘no winners’: China’s vice president at World Peace Forum

“In today’s increasingly volatile world, all parties must take shared responsibility,” he said. “Military force is not a viable solution to international disputes. It only fuels hatred and deepens division. We must not return to the law of the jungle or embrace hegemonism and unilateral dominance.”

He also raised concerns about the threat of a widening gap between the rich and poor, as well as the inequalities in global growth, specifically among developing countries.

WORLD PEACE FORUM

Some 1,200 participants, including foreign dignitaries, international strategists and scholars, attended the event.

The forum featured more than 60 foreign speakers, with half hailing from Global South countries such as Egypt, Kazakhstan, and South Africa.

Analysts said Beijing is leveraging the platform to deepen ties with the Global South and reinforce the narrative of its peaceful rise as a global power.

“(As) the largest country in the Global South, (China) wants to use its heft to represent the needs and wants of the Global South that aligns with its own national interests and agenda,” said Lim Tai Wei, a professor at Soka University.

He added that some among the Chinese political elites perceive the US as shifting away from its traditional role of a global leader – marked by more inward-looking and nationalistic policies – and that Beijing could step in to fill the gap.

While Vice President Han was discreet, the language was less subtle in another session at the peace forum, with a senior Chinese diplomat calling out the US for stirring up conflict instead of encouraging peace.

Liu Jianchao, who heads the International Department of the Communist Party of China, cited US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent remarks at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, when he touted the Trump administration’s peace through strength doctrine.

Liu told the forum that a stable and secure external environment is essential for China’s sustained development.

He said China would not export turmoil and conflict, adding history has shown that great powers relying on military strength to seek hegemony will eventually falter.