Watch: China's top diplomat Wang Yi speaks about country's foreign policy

China's foreign minister Wang Yi held a press conference on Friday (Mar 7) on the sidelines of the country's biggest annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions.

He said Beijing would "firmly counter" US pressure after Donald Trump heaped tariffs on Chinese goods and torched off a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Touting China's cooperation in the fight against the fentanyl epidemic in the US, Wang said Washington should not "repay kindness with resentment, let alone impose tariffs without reason".

Wang also called for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, warning "conflict has no winners, and peace has no losers".

"China welcomes and supports all efforts dedicated to peace," he added.