Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

Watch: China's top diplomat Wang Yi speaks about country's foreign policy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Watch: China's top diplomat Wang Yi speaks about country's foreign policy

Wang Yi says China will "firmly counter" US trade pressure. Addressing a wide range of issues, he also called for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

This video is playing in picture-in-picture

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

07 Mar 2025 09:58AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2025 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China's foreign minister Wang Yi held a press conference on Friday (Mar 7) on the sidelines of the country's biggest annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions.

He said Beijing would "firmly counter" US pressure after Donald Trump heaped tariffs on Chinese goods and torched off a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Touting China's cooperation in the fight against the fentanyl epidemic in the US, Wang said Washington should not "repay kindness with resentment, let alone impose tariffs without reason".

Wang also called for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, warning "conflict has no winners, and peace has no losers".

"China welcomes and supports all efforts dedicated to peace," he added.

Source: CNA/AFP/gs

Related Topics

China Wang Yi
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement