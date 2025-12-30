China vows to ‘forcefully counter’ provocations and US arms sales as military drills encircle Taiwan
Speaking on Tuesday (Dec 30), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing’s hard line on Taiwan and US arms sales while setting out China’s diplomatic priorities for the year ahead.
BEIJING: Beijing must “firmly oppose” provocations and large-scale US arms sales to Taiwan, China’s top diplomat said on Tuesday (Dec 30), as China launched live-firing drills around the island this week.
“The Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair and lies at the core of China’s interests,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was speaking at an annual international relations symposium in Beijing.
“Faced with provocations by Taiwan independence forces and large-scale US arms sales to Taiwan, we must of course firmly oppose and forcefully counter them,” Wang said.
Marking what he called “the 80th anniversary of Taiwan’s return to the motherland”, Wang said achieving reunification and safeguarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were obligations Beijing “must fulfil”.
“Any attempt to resist this historical trend will end in failure,” he added.
Beijing claims the island as its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control. Taiwan rejects China's claimed sovereignty, maintaining that only its people can decide the island's future.
Wang’s comments come as China launched live-firing drills around the island this week - deploying new amphibious assault ships alongside bomber aircraft and warships.
The war games began 11 days after the United States announced a record $11.1 billion arms package to Taiwan, and after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.
Beijing called it a response to “external interference” and separatist activity while Taiwan’s defence ministry said the drills involved Chinese naval and air forces operating in multiple zones surrounding the island and raising tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
The US, Taiwan’s most important international backer, is bound by law to provide the island with defensive weapons, a policy China strongly opposes.
GLOBAL MEDIATION EFFORTS
This year, China has worked to steady relations among major powers, deepen ties with neighbouring countries and the Global South, while taking on what it sees as “greater responsibility for global peace and development”, Wang said in his speech.
Casting China as a stabilising force amid what he described as “growing global turbulence”, Wang pointed to Beijing’s recent efforts to address international conflicts, saying China had sought to ease tensions rather than inflame them.
“We have encouraged peace and promoted talks to cool hotspot tensions, insisted on seeking common ground while setting aside differences, transcended geopolitical rivalry, and demonstrated major-country responsibility in safeguarding world peace,” he said.
His remarks come as China has stepped up diplomatic mediation efforts in recent days.
Wang met Cambodia’s Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow in Yunnan on Dec 29, as Beijing sought to help defuse rising tensions between the two neighbours following border frictions.
China said in a joint communique that Thailand and Cambodia agreed to rebuild political trust, gradually consolidate the ceasefire and turn around relations following China-hosted talks in Yunnan.
China has said it is encouraging restraint and dialogue between the two neighbours.
Wang said China’s handling of international disputes was guided by what he called “diplomacy with Chinese characteristics”, stressing neutrality and opposition to escalation.
“We adopt objective and fair approaches that address both symptoms and root causes, adhere to non-interference, refrain from fanning flames, and avoid taking sides or applying double standards,” he said.
Beijing has increasingly framed such mediation efforts as part of its broader foreign policy posture, positioning itself as an alternative diplomatic actor to Western powers amid intensifying geopolitical competition.
SINO-US RELATIONS
On relations with Washington - “the world’s most important bilateral relationship” - Wang said China had experienced “ups and downs” but maintained overall stability.
He also said the direction of ties would shape global peace and development.
“Whether China and the US can achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation is the key to whether the relationship can develop steadily and benefit the world,” Wang said, adding that Beijing remained firm on issues involving China’s core interests while remaining open to dialogue and cooperation.
Wang also said China would play a more proactive role in shaping global order and governance, emphasising Beijing’s concept of building a “community with a shared future for mankind”.
China would oppose hegemonism and power politics, promote multilateralism and work towards a more “just and reasonable” international order, with the United Nations at its core, Wang said.
The past year has demonstrated that China’s neighbourhood diplomacy was focused on development and cooperation, he added, arguing that ties with Beijing brought benefits rather than instability.
“Being China’s neighbour is a good thing,” Wang said. “China does not pursue geopolitical rivalry, does not build spheres of influence, and does not practise one-man rule, but consults with all parties.”