China hunts 100 fugitives tied to cross-border fraud; dangles US$28,000 bounty for each

BEIJING: China has issued a wanted notice for 100 fugitives tied to cross-border fraud rings, including key members of major criminal groups based in northern Myanmar, as it keeps up a sweeping crackdown on telecom and online scams.

For each wanted individual, a reward of 200,000 yuan (US$28,280) will also be offered to anyone providing effective leads or assistance leading to their arrest, said the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Tuesday (Dec 9).

In recent years, key fugitives involved in telecom fraud, under the protection of “overseas forces”, have organised and recruited people to engage in long-term fraudulent activities targeting Chinese citizens, said the ministry, without identifying a specific country.

The activities involved “enormous sums of money and displayed an extremely egregious nature”, the ministry added.

The suspects include Wu Qiping, Wu Qingzheng, Fu Xiaobin and Ou Changhua, all of whom are linked to criminal groups known as the “four families” in northern Myanmar - referring to noted criminal groups operating in the area close to the Chinese border.

MPS said that since it has launched a “special operation” to combat crimes in northern Myanmar targeting Chinese citizens, the 100 suspects have continued to act “without restraint or hesitation”. The ministry did not specify when the operation began.