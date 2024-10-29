China warns of deep-sea spying devices, underwater 'lighthouses' that guide 'foreign' submarines

BEIJING: China's Ministry of State Security said on Tuesday (Oct 29) that it had retrieved spying devices both on the ocean surface and in the depths of the sea, including underwater "lighthouses" that could guide the transit of "foreign" submarines.

The ministry said it had uncovered devices that had been hidden on the ocean floor and were sending back information that could "pre-set the field for battle", in an article on its official WeChat account, China's most popular social media app.

Recent sea and air confrontations in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines over competing territorial claims in the highly strategic waterway have raised the risk of an escalation that could eventually involve the US, which is treaty-bound to defend the Philippines if it is attacked.

China has also recently staged war games around Taiwan in which it simulated attacks and deployment of ships and aircraft, drawing condemnation from the democratically governed island's government and the United States.

"National security forces have seized a variety of special technical devices used for spying on marine information and data, hidden in the vastness of the sea," the state security ministry said, without specifying where the devices were found.

"Some act as 'secret agents,' drifting and floating with the waves, monitoring the situation in our territorial waters in real time. Some act as underwater 'lighthouses,' indicating the direction for foreign submarines that have invaded our waters."