China warns against trade deals that 'hurt' others after Vietnam-US pact

BEIJING: China warned on Thursday (Jul 3) against trade deals that "hurt third parties" after US President Donald Trump said he had struck an agreement with Vietnam.

"China has always advocated that all parties resolve economic and trade differences through equal dialogue and consultation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"At the same time, relevant negotiations and agreements should not target or harm the interests of third parties," she said.

The deal announced on Wednesday is the first full pact Trump has sealed with an Asian nation, and analysts say it may give a glimpse of the template Washington will use with other countries still hoping for accords.

It comes less than a week before Trump's self-imposed Jul 9 deadline for steeper tariffs on US trade partners to take effect if agreements are not reached.

Trump said the US will place a 20 per cent tariff on many Vietnamese exports, down from the initial 46 per cent levy announced in April.