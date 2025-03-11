Beijing warns UK against 'provoking tensions' over South China Sea

BEIJING: China warned Britain on Tuesday (Mar 11) against "provoking tensions" in the South China Sea after its foreign minister David Lammy called Beijing's actions in the disputed waters "dangerous and destabilising".

In a video partly filmed alongside a vessel belonging to the Philippine Coast Guard, Lammy on Monday condemned "dangerous and destabilising activities" by Beijing in the South China Sea.

China claims the strategically important waterway in nearly its entirety, despite an international ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Asked about Lammy's comments, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said "the UK should respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and refrain from provoking tensions or sowing discord over regional disputes".

"The South China Sea is currently one of the safest and freest maritime routes in the world," Mao said.

Beijing has deployed navy and coast guard vessels in a bid to bar Manila from crucial reefs and islands in the South China Sea, leading to a string of confrontations in recent months.

In a Saturday meeting with his Filipino counterpart Enrique Manalo, Britain and the Philippines signed a joint framework to boost defence and maritime cooperation.

The Philippines has similar agreements with the United States, Australia and Japan.