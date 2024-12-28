A new WeChat feature will allow users to send gifts. Will it be well-received?

SINGAPORE: Festive gift-giving is getting a digital transformation in China and becoming the new battleground for Chinese social media apps as e-commerce competition heats up.

Tencent’s WeChat has been testing out a new feature allowing users to browse, buy and send presents to friends and relatives, while Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, rolled out a similar gifting function back in January.

WeChat, a multi-functional platform that offers services from messaging to mobile payment and gaming, has more than 1.3 billion monthly active users, making it one of the most widely used apps in the world.

Its new “Send Gift” feature, added to its app store on Dec 19, allows users to “show appreciation” for their loved ones by searching for products priced at 10,000 yuan and below.

The feature is “being rolled out gradually”, WeChat said in a statement, and for now, is only available to a selected number of users in mainland China. “We are still working hard to gradually improve the relevant functions,” the company said.

Those able to use the function bought gifts like cosmetics and snacks and sent them on to their friends.