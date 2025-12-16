All perks, no proposals: Why China’s cash and marriage rewards aren’t getting more singles to say ‘I Do’

“It’s less about young people wanting to get married, and more about anxious parents trying to solve a ‘problem’,” she said.



“I used to believe true love conquers all,” Yang added. “I genuinely wanted to find someone and build a home together.”



She still hopes to find a partner - but not at the expense of settling.

“Marriage is a blessing only if I find someone I truly want to spend the rest of my life with,” she said.



“It’s not about reaching a certain age where both sides compromise and make do.”



She believes that a healthy marriage can bring stability.

“When two people face problems, there is always a way to solve them,” she said.

“From an economic perspective, marriage can even bring more benefits for women - at the very least, you have a marital home, and if your husband earns a decent income, you wouldn’t need constant financial anxiety.”

CASH PERKS, DEEP PROBLEMS

Most local incentives come in the form of vouchers tied to minimum spending requirements. For example, spending 2,000 yuan to unlock a 100-yuan discount.

These coupons can typically be redeemed only on wedding-related expenses such as photography, banquet bookings, jewellery and honeymoon travel.



Pujiang county in Jinhua has taken a similar approach, issuing eight vouchers per couple, each worth 100 yuan off purchases above 200 yuan.



Only a handful of places offer direct cash. Lyuliang, where Liao married, gives eligible newlyweds 1,500 yuan at the registration counter with no application needed.

In Guangzhou’s Baiyun district, Nanling village recently introduced “marriage-plus-childbirth” packages offering up to 80,000 yuan for first marriages and up to 120,000 yuan for childbirth - as long as the marriage lasts at least a year.