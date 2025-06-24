‘Summer Davos’ in Tianjin to see post-pandemic record attendance amid interest from Middle East, North Africa

TIANJIN: The Summer Davos – the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) second largest annual gathering – kicks off on Tuesday (Jun 24) in China’s northern city of Tianjin.

Also known as the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, the event is set to see a post-pandemic record of more than 1,700 participants from governments, businesses and civil society from 90 countries.

Mirek Dusek, a managing director of the Forum, said the gathering will explore topics including entrepreneurship, technological innovations and the evolving trade and investment relationships between Asia and the Middle East.

About 120 participants from the Middle East and North Africa regions are expected to attend, double the number from last year.

Dusek noted that this increased attendance could partly be attributed to the changing geography of economic relations, with Asia contributing heavily to global growth.

“60 per cent of global GDP (gross domestic product) growth is coming from Asia … with the significance of the Chinese economy (being) the second largest economy in the world,” he told CNA.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to attend the opening plenary and deliver a special address. World leaders in attendance include Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

ECONOMY AND RESILIENCE

The 16th edition of the meeting, themed “Entrepreneurship for a New Era”, will see attendees discussing topics including new energy and materials, the global economy and China’s outlook over three days.