China will not apologise for military drills off Australia's east, ambassador says

SYDNEY: China's ambassador to Australia said on Friday (Feb 28) his country had no reason to apologise for the military drills it conducted in international waters between Australia and New Zealand that forced at least 49 flights to change path.

Both Australia and New Zealand have raised concerns with Beijing on the rare live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea last week, saying they did not receive adequate notice from China's navy.

Ambassador Xiao Qian said China's navy conducted drills that complied with international law and gave advance notice following international practices.

"I don't see there is any reason why the Chinese side should feel sorry about that, or even to think about to apologise for that," Xiao told national broadcaster ABC News in an interview.

"Different countries have different practice and based on the nature of the drill, size of the drill, and the scope of the drill, my view is that the Chinese naval certification advice was appropriate."

Xiao said the drills did not pose any threat to Australia, one of its largest trading partners, and suggested Canberra should expect more Chinese ships sailing in the region in the future.

"As a major power in this region, as a country that has so many things to look after, it is normal for China to send their vessels to different parts of the region to conduct various kinds of activities," Xiao told ABC News.