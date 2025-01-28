China cashes in on winter economy as tourists flock to Harbin

HARBIN, Heilongjiang: The icy city of Harbin is the most well-known destination in China for those longing for a wintery adventure.

The capital of China’s northernmost province of Heilongjiang is home to the largest ice and snow festival in the world, featuring elaborate ice sculptures scattered across the city, and a myriad of winter activities.

During the Spring Festival last year, about 10 million visitors thronged the region, marking an over 80 per cent increase from the year before.

This year, travellers have continued to head up north to experience the winter wonderland, where freezing temperatures can drop to below minus 30 degrees Celsius.

“I want to experience just how cold Harbin's winter can get and challenge myself a bit,” said one tourist from Tianjin city.