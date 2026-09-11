Woman in China accuses 4-year-old boy of touching her buttocks, sparking online firestorm
Surveillance footage shows the boy brushing against the woman as he runs behind her at a restaurant in Changsha.
CHANGSHA, Hunan: A woman in China accused a boy of touching her buttocks after he brushed against her at a restaurant.
The boy was four years old.
The case has since escalated into a legal dispute and an online firestorm, fuelling debate over the proportionality of the response and whether such incidents are being exploited for social media traffic.
The incident took place on Aug 26 at a restaurant in Changsha, Hunan province, according to local media reports.
Surveillance footage shows the woman making payment at the cashier as the boy runs behind, his hand appearing to brush against her.
The woman then confronts the boy, shouting at him to “stand still” and grabbing his neck.
She repeatedly asks where his parents are as the boy cries and tries to free himself from her grip.
When the parents arrive, the woman accuses the boy of “touching her buttocks” as his mother confronts her.
The clip, which runs for just over four minutes, ends with a restaurant worker and the boy’s father intervening as the argument continues.
Authorities subsequently arranged three mediation sessions between the two sides, but they failed to reach a settlement, local media reported.
FATHER RESPONDS AS WOMAN PURSUES LEGAL ACTION
The woman said on Sep 5 that she had begun legal proceedings over the incident and would provide further updates.
“I believe that justice will definitely prevail,” she said in a statement posted on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, adding that she has received many encouraging messages.
“I want to tell everyone that I posted these things to encourage people to bravely fight for their own rights.”
The boy’s father said on Tuesday (Sep 8) that his son had lost his balance while running past the woman and that the contact was unintentional.
In a statement posted on Weibo, the father, who gave his surname as Guo, said the incident has “seriously affected” his family life and that he had to speak up on behalf of his child.
“It was not ‘groping her buttocks’ or ‘indecent assault’ according to rumours online,” he said.
“A four-year-old child has no awareness of gender or sexuality yet, let alone any malice.”
Guo said he and his wife had apologised to the woman and explained that the act was unintentional.
But he said the woman demanded a written apology and a promise that they would “strictly discipline” their son. Guo said he could not accept this.
“Once I admit it in writing, it would be equivalent to pinning the label of ‘intentional’ on my child,” he wrote. “It would harm him.”
Guo said his son has since asked whether he had done something wrong, a question he said he struggled to answer.
Guo said the woman had the right to pursue legal action and that he would cooperate with any proceedings.
“I believe the law will deliver a fair judgment, and I believe the surveillance video is more persuasive than emotion,” he wrote.
The case has gone viral on Chinese social media, with many users criticising the woman’s response and expressing concern about the potential impact of the controversy on the child.
The woman’s accounts on Weibo and Chinese short-video platform Douyin have been barred from gaining new followers, according to local media.
When CNA tried to follow her Weibo account, a pop-up message said the account could not be followed because it had violated the platform’s regulations. It was not immediately clear which regulations had been breached.
State media have also weighed in on the case.
In a Sep 10 editorial, People’s Daily questioned whether the language used to describe the incident and the subsequent online attention had turned an ordinary dispute into a vehicle for attracting traffic.
Terms such as “touching buttocks” are highly provocative and could easily draw attention online, the commentary said, questioning how a minor conflict had escalated to legal action and a social media storm.
"When disputes happen, the first thought should not be to expose the incident online and stoke divisions,” it said.
“Instead, it should be to negotiate on an equal footing and resolve the problem."