China won't renounce use of force over Taiwan; Xi visits frontline island

BEIJING/TAIPEI: China will never commit to renouncing the use of force over Taiwan, the government in Beijing said on Wednesday (Oct 16) after another bout of war games and a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the scene of a famous defeat for Taiwanese forces.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, staged a day of large-scale drills around the island on Monday that it said were a warning to "separatist acts" following last week's national day speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

"We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and endeavour," Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"But we will never commit ourselves to renouncing the use of force," he said.

That is, however, aimed at the interference of "external forces" and the very small number of Taiwan separatists, not the vast majority of Taiwan's people, Chen said. Taiwan has close though unofficial relations with the United States, a major arms supplier, and its allies.

"No matter how many troops Taiwan has and how many weapons it acquires, and no matter whether external forces intervene or not, if it (Taiwan) dares to take risks, it will lead to its own destruction," he added.

"Our actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity will not cease for a moment."

Chinese state media reported on Wednesday that President Xi had arrived the previous day on Dongshan island in China's Fujian province, which faces Taiwan and where in 1953 China beat off an invasion attempt by Taiwan-based military.

The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists. No armistice or peace treaty has ever been signed.

Xi was on the island to learn about efforts to revitalise the countryside and the "passing on of red genes and strengthening the protection of cultural heritage", the official People's Daily said, referring to the colour of the Communist Party.

The report made no mention of Taiwan.