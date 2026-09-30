‘We just want more rest’: China workers lament extra workdays ahead of Golden Week holiday break

BEIJING: “Before the holiday has even begun, we’re already so exhausted that all we want to do is lie down and do nothing.”

That complaint from a user on the popular Weibo microblogging site is among a wave of frustration from workers in China over the country’s longstanding practice of shifting workdays to create longer public holidays, as millions prepare for the annual Golden Week break beginning on Thursday (Oct 1).

Coming just days after the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday from Sep 25 to Sep 27, this year’s Golden Week holiday has reignited debate over whether China’s “tiaoxiu”, or adjusted rest, system actually gives workers more time off - or simply leaves them more exhausted.

The tiaoxiu policy creates longer, uninterrupted breaks when public holidays fall in the middle of a working week. Weekday breaks are effectively swapped with working days on weekends before or after the holiday.

Under the arrangement, workers were required to work on Sep 20, a Sunday, to make up for one of the working days that fell within the Oct 1 to 7 holiday period.

They will then have to return to work the following Saturday on Oct 10 - to make up for the remaining working day.

But with the Mid-Autumn Festival and Golden Week falling within days of each other this year, workers are questioning how much additional rest the policy actually provides.