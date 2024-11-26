‘Don’t tarnish the image of gymnastics’: Provocative dancing videos by former Chinese gymnast stir controversy

SINGAPORE: A social media storm has erupted in China over provocative dance videos posted by former national gymnast-turned-influencer Wu Liufang, with one compatriot accusing her of crossing the line and tarnishing the image of gymnastics.

Wu, 29, is a decorated athlete who racked up a number of medals at international events - including gold in the balance beam and floor events at the 2010 Doha World Cup - before retiring in 2013.

But it’s her recent online conduct that has come under the spotlight.

Wu frequently posts dance content on the popular short video platform Douyin under the account “56 xue jie”. The videos typically show her dancing in shorts, mini skirts and stockings, racking up tens of thousands of likes, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

It is unclear when she began uploading such videos since most have been taken down. Local news site 21st Century Business Herald reported that she also livestreamed similar content, and began doing so in March.

But the matter only went viral in recent days after fellow ex-Chinese gymnast Guan Chenchen voiced disapproval over Wu’s actions, another local news outlet Shanghai Daily reported on Sunday.

Screengrabs of the exchange showed 20-year-old Guan - an Olympic champion who retired in 2022 to focus on studies - commenting on one of Wu’s videos on Friday. She wrote: “Senior, if you want to post provocative content, go ahead, but don’t damage the image of gymnastics. Your ‘positive energy’ isn’t needed.”

Wu fired back at Guan, accusing her of being “sour grapes”.

Guan later sarcastically retorted that Wu was “awesome” and that she was “envious” of the older retired athlete. “Jiejie (older sister) is awesome! We should learn from her!”

Wu fired back that Guan was “even more awesome” and that once she “slimmed down, (she) could wear pretty clothing and look beautiful”.