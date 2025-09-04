China's Xi meets with ASEAN leaders amid stronger regional presence at WWII parade

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has held bilateral meetings with a raft of Southeast Asian leaders on the sidelines of a grand World War II military parade in Beijing, which featured a stronger regional presence than at its last major commemoration in 2015.

Top leaders from Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and Malaysia were among the 26 foreign heads of state and government at the Sep 3 parade in Tiananmen Square. The high-profile guest list included Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Bilateral talks with leaders from the four Southeast Asian nations stressed closer economic cooperation and regional security - and in some cases, support for China’s Global Governance Initiative.

Xi met Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith on Thursday (Sep 4) in separate meetings at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In his meeting with Cuong, Xi said China and Vietnam should deepen exchanges in party and state governance, and organise activities marking the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations in order to benefit both sides, according to state media.

Xi also highlighted his Global Governance Initiative, adding that China is willing to work with Vietnam to safeguard the interests of the Global South. The Chinese supremo proposed the new initiative during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

According to state media, Cuong said Vietnam firmly believes that China will play a greater role in regional and global peace and development. He said both sides should deepen cooperation and reaffirmed support in developing bilateral relations.