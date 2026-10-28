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China's Xi calls on Japan to protect political foundation of ties
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East Asia

China's Xi calls on Japan to protect political foundation of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping also extended condolences to the family of former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda, who died last week.

China's Xi calls on Japan to protect political foundation of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of their meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct 31, 2025. (File photo: Kyodo News via AP)

28 Oct 2026 09:16AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2026 09:27AM)
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BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Oct 27) extended condolences to the family of former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda, who died last week, while calling on Japan's current leadership to "safeguard the political foundation" of ties that have been strained since late last year.

Fukuda, who died on Thursday from heart failure at the age of 90, used his brief period in office to seek closer ties with Asian neighbours, particularly ​China, with which relations have periodically been tense.

Fukuda was a Japanese politician of integrity and responsibility, as well as an old friend of the Chinese people, Xi said in his message, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. Fukuda "upheld a correct view of history", Xi said.

The comments were a rare direct reference by the Chinese leader to the relationship between the two countries since it deteriorated late last year.

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Ties between China and Japan sank to their worst levels in years after current Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi angered Beijing in November 2025 by suggesting that Japan could deploy its military ​if a Chinese move against neighbouring Taiwan also threatened its territory.

Beijing called Takaichi's remarks "egregious" and demanded that she retract them. China has advised its citizens against travel to Japan, while also banning exports to Japan of items that can have a military application, including some rare earths.

In his message on Tuesday, Xi said he "hopes Japan's current leaders to cherish the hard work and efforts made by the older generation of politicians, abide by the four political documents between China and Japan, and earnestly safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations".

China would remember Fukuda's contributions to China-Japan relations and to Asia's development, Xi added.

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Source: Reuters/nh

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China Xi Jinping Japan
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