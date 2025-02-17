As Xi meets top bosses like Jack Ma, what’s next for China’s tech sector amid US trade tensions?

SINGAPORE: Heightened private investment, expanded government funding and a more supportive regulatory landscape - these are what analysts expect for China’s tech sector, following a rare gathering between the country’s top leaders and private business luminaries.

The closely-watched event on Monday (Feb 17) effectively signals the end of a years-long tech crackdown and a possible “fresh start” for the industry, they further note, as Beijing looks to tech to bolster its economy against domestic headwinds and a second Donald Trump presidency in the United States.

Observers highlight how Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma - once seen as a cautionary example of how Beijing would clamp down on over-mighty tech giants - had a seat at the table, suggesting a shift in tone as the world’s No 2 economy strives to revitalise entrepreneurial confidence.

“Having this huge event where Jack Ma attended is big news because it's a signal to the market, hopefully, that maybe it's okay to try to be rich again and try to innovate,” Shaun Rein, founder and managing director of China Market Research Group (CMR), told CNA.

Analysts expect further clarity on China’s private sector strategy to emerge next month at the annual two sessions - the meetings of the country’s top legislature and political advisory body.

PROMOTING PRIVATE ENTERPRISE

Held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the private sector symposium on Monday was attended by President Xi Jinping, with leading Chinese entrepreneurs present.

The attendance list included some of the biggest names in China’s technology sector - such as Ma, Lei Jun (founder and CEO of Xiaomi), Pony Ma (founder and CEO of Tencent), Wang Chuanfu (founder and CEO of electric carmaker BYD), and Ren Zhengfei (founder and CEO of Huawei).

Other business figures present included Zeng Yuqun (founder and chairman of battery giant CATL), Leng Youbin (chairman and CEO of baby milk formula supplier Feihe), Wang Xingxing, (founder of robotics firm Unitree) and Yu Renrong (founder and chairman of Will Semiconductor), as seen in footage from the meeting broadcast by state outlet CCTV.