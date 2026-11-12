Chinese President Xi Jinping says Taiwan 'reunification' must happen as history cannot be stopped

BEIJING: The tide of history cannot be stopped, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday (Nov 12), as he urged complete "reunification" of Taiwan with the motherland and pledged to do so peacefully, making no mention of the use of force.

China views Taiwan as its own territory, despite Taipei's strong rejection of that claim, and has repeatedly offered a "one country, two systems" model of autonomy not supported by any major Taiwanese political party.

Resolving the Taiwan question is an "unwavering historical mission" of China's Communist Party, Xi said in a speech in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

"The tide of history cannot be stopped," Xi added. "The complete reunification of the motherland must be realised, and it will certainly be realised."

Xi's comments came in a speech on the 160th birthday of revolutionary hero Sun Yat-sen who helped lead a 1911 revolt that ended centuries of rule by emperors and empresses and ushered in the Republic of China.

Xi said China adheres to "peaceful reunification and the policy of 'one country, two systems'" and is willing to talk to Taiwan while upholding the "one-China principle", or Beijing's position that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one country.

All Chinese, including those in Taiwan, should join hands to jointly oppose Taiwan independence "separatist" forces and strive for peaceful development of cross-Strait ties, Xi added.

Taiwan's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.