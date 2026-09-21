China confirms Xi to visit the US this week for Trump talks

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the US from Sep 23 to 25 at the invitation of President Donald Trump, China's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement on Monday (Sep 21).

During the visit, Xi "will hold in-depth exchanges of views with President Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as world peace and development", a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said during a regular press conference shortly after the announcement.

Xi and Trump are expected to hold talks in Washington on Thursday, their second summit this year following Trump’s state visit to Beijing in May.

Trade and tariffs, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and the war in Iran are among the issues expected to feature in their discussions.

The reciprocal visits by the two heads of state within a six-month period are "of historic, milestone significance," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

"China is willing to work with the US to ... strengthen dialogue and cooperation, properly manage differences, continuously enhance the well-being of the peoples of both countries, and promote world peace, stability and prosperity," Guo added.

Trump plans to personally greet Xi when he arrives at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, before hosting him for a state dinner at the White House the following day, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing senior US officials.