Chinese President Xi Jinping urges progress in his 'city of the future' project

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged officials to “throw themselves” into completing the ambitious Xiongan project still under construction near Beijing, during a visit to the development on which he has staked his name and legacy.

Located about 100km southwest of the capital in the province of Hebei, the Xiongan New Area ranks among three special zones "of national significance", along with the tech and financial hubs of coastal Shenzhen and Shanghai Pudong.

"The Xiongan New Area should take reform and innovation as the driving force to promote the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation," Xi said during Monday's (Mar 23) visit, according to official news agency Xinhua.

Xi is looking to relocate state-owned enterprises, universities, sci-tech firms and financial institutions to Xiongan, roughly comparable in size to Greater London, to alleviate overcrowding and congestion in Beijing.

Sinochem and China Satellite Network Group are among at least eight state-owned enterprises moving their headquarters to Xiongan, state media said, with some up and running, but others still being built.

Nearly a decade since ground was broken in 2017, central Xiongan remains sparsely populated, though the city is targeted for basic completion in 2035.