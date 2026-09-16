Greater dialogue as AI, outer space rivalries grow; bigger security role by major powers: China's defence chief

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun has called for greater security dialogue and rule-making in emerging domains including artificial intelligence (AI) and outer space - areas of growing Sino-US rivalry as their leaders prepare to meet.

“(Countries should also) strengthen risk assessment, experience-sharing and rule-making, so that emerging technologies can better benefit all of humanity,” Dong said in a speech on Wednesday (Sep 16) at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing.

Major powers should take the lead in shouldering responsibility for global security governance, he also said.

His remarks come a week before an expected meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States counterpart Donald Trump in Washington.

Xi is set to visit the US and meet with Trump on Sep 24 in their second summit this year as the two sides try to steady ties amid tensions over trade, technology and security. China has yet to confirm the trip.

Launched in 2006, the Xiangshan Forum is seen as China’s counterpart to major regional security meetings such as the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Themed “Build Consensus on Stability, Advance Security Governance Together”, this year’s gathering from Sep 15 to 17 is attended by delegates from nearly 100 countries and regions, including Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing and North Korea’s Vice Defence Minister Kim Kang-il.