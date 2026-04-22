China unveils plan to make cities more youth, child friendly

BEIJING: China has issued a new proposal urging cities to integrate youth development into urban planning, housing, healthcare, ​education and public services, in a broader push to ‌make urban life more supportive for young people, children and families.

The blueprint, jointly issued by 15 departments and released on Wednesday (Apr 22), aims to ​deepen the construction of "youth-development-oriented cities" - with measures spanning jobs, ​housing, healthcare, family support and urban services.

It comes after ⁠Beijing said in March that it would build a "childbirth friendly ​society" from 2026 to 2030.

Authorities are trying to reverse China's demographic decline after ​official data showed births fell to 7.92 million in 2025, with the birth rate dropping to a record low.

China's population fell by 3.39 ​million last year, the fourth consecutive annual decline.

Measures include improving ​matchmaking and social services, expanding childcare subsidies, promoting wider coverage of mother-and-baby ‌rooms ⁠in public places, improving maternity and paediatric care, strengthening after-school and holiday childcare services, and making school access more equal for the children of migrant workers.

"By 2030, the concept of youth-development-oriented ​cities will be ​widely established," ⁠the policy said, adding that by 2035 China aims to have formed a "relatively mature and complete ​system for youth development".

China also issued a blueprint ​on ⁠high-quality urban development last year, aimed at creating more liveable cities by 2035.

The pivot comes after breakneck urban growth that once super-charged ⁠the world's ​second-largest economy, as authorities shift ​their focus from rapid growth to improving quality of life and stable development.