‘Purely a gamble’: China’s youths try to cash in on stock market see-saw. Can it boost spending?

SINGAPORE: Graduation might still be eight months away, but accounting major Li Hao from Hunan province in China is already pulling out all the stops to ensure a job is lined up.

From applying for a secondary school teaching certification to sending resumes to banks, the third-year student at Hunan University of Finance and Economics wants to make sure he stays on top of a tough job market.

But even before entering the workforce, the 22-year-old already faces the prospect of losing 30,000 yuan (US$4,214) that he painstakingly saved.

Mr Li recently invested that sum into Chinese stocks as he tried to cash in on a stock market boom in the country, triggered by a stimulus salvo from the government in late September to revitalise the world’s No 2 economy.

What he did not anticipate was the ensuing rollercoaster ride in China’s stock markets as investor optimism waxed and waned following vague signals from policymakers.