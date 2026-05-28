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China's military says it drove away Dutch frigate in South China Sea
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East Asia

China's military says it drove away Dutch frigate in South China Sea

“We firmly oppose this and solemnly urge the Dutch side to immediately cease its infringing and provocative acts,” said PLA Southern Theatre Command spokesperson Zhai Shichen.

China's military says it drove away Dutch frigate in South China Sea

Crew members of the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter set up walkway to disembark upon the vessel's arrival at Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya on May 14, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

28 May 2026 02:37AM (Updated: 28 May 2026 06:10AM)
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BEIJING: China's military said it organised naval and air forces to drive away Dutch frigate De Ruyter, which it accused of illegally intruding into the Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea on Wednesday (May 27).

The Netherlands said the frigate was operating in accordance with international law.

Zhai Shichen, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement that carrier-based helicopters had repeatedly taken off and "intruded into China's airspace".

"We firmly oppose this and solemnly urge the Dutch side to immediately cease its infringing and provocative acts," Zhai said, adding the Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security.

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In a statement, the Netherlands said that HNLMS De Ruyter was sailing through the South China Sea for diplomatic, security and economic reasons. It declined to comment on operational details.

The Chinese claim marks a relatively unusual public confrontation with the Netherlands in the South China Sea.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts also claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

In 2016 the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China's claims were not supported by international law, a decision that Beijing rejects.

Source: Reuters/fs

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