DONGFENG LANDING SITE, China: China's Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, carrying three astronauts including a Pakistani national, undocked from the country's space station on Sunday (Nov 29) at 11.42pm (1542 GMT) and began a journey back to earth, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Zeeshan Ali the first foreign astronaut to visit China's space station and also the first Pakistani in orbit, spent about five days aboard Tiangong space station

Ali arrived at China's space station on Nov 25 aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, in a mission that marked China's first crewed spaceflight with a foreign cosmonaut.