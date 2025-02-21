Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

China's Wang says 'window for peace' is opening for Ukraine crisis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

China's Wang says 'window for peace' is opening for Ukraine crisis

China's Wang says 'window for peace' is opening for Ukraine crisis

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi pictured at the welcome ceremony during the G20 Foreign Minister Meeting at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Feb 20, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Phill Magakoe)

21 Feb 2025 11:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's foreign minister has told his G20 counterparts that a "window for peace" is opening for the Ukraine crisis, days after top US and Russian diplomats met in Saudi Arabia.

"China has noted that calls for peace talks have been rising recently, and a window for peace is opening," Wang Yi said on Thursday (Feb 20), according to a readout of his speech at the G20 meeting in South Africa published by Beijing's foreign ministry.

At talks in Riyadh on Tuesday, Russia and the United States agreed to establish teams to negotiate a path to ending the war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

China supports all efforts to achieve peace, including this "recent consensus" reached between the United States and Russia, Wang said.

"We hope that all parties involved can find a sustainable and lasting solution that addresses each other's concerns," he added.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a swift resolution to the three-year conflict in Ukraine, while Russia sees his outreach as a chance to win concessions.

The Riyadh meeting marks a major diplomatic coup for Moscow, which had been isolated for three years under the previous US administration of president Joe Biden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed his nation's exclusion from the Riyadh gathering, which lasted more than four hours.

Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Beijing has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in the conflict.

Western nations including the United States have backed Ukraine and criticised China's refusal to condemn Russia.
 

Related:

Source: AFP/lh

Related Topics

China United States Russia Ukraine
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement