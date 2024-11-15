China's Xi arrives in Peru for APEC summit, Biden meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Peru Thursday (Nov 14) for an Asia-Pacific summit where he will meet US counterpart Joe Biden under the shadow of a looming trade war with the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

LIMA:

Xi arrived at an air base outside the capital Lima hours before the expected touchdown of Biden on the eve of a two-day heads-of-state meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping.

Biden and Xi are due to hold a bilateral Saturday, in what a US administration official said will likely be the last meeting between the sitting leaders of the world's largest economies before Biden hands the reins back to Trump.