China's Xi congratulates new Japan PM Ishiba

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, state media reported on Wednesday (Oct 2), the day after he took office in Tokyo.

Relations between the countries have worsened as China builds its military presence around disputed territories in the region, and as Japan boosts security ties with the United States and its allies.

Xinhua news agency said that Xi on Tuesday told Ishiba he hoped the "neighbours separated by a strip of water" could find common ground to "build a constructive and stable" relationship.

"It is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples to follow the path of peaceful coexistence, friendship for all generations, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development," Xi told Ishiba, according to Xinhua.

Japan and China have had diplomatic relations for more than 50 years, but the key trading partners have seen ties sour significantly.

Beijing last week reacted angrily and lodged a complaint with Tokyo after a Japanese warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time.