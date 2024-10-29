China's Xi pressed Biden to alter language on Taiwan, sources say

WASHINGTON: Chinese President Xi Jinping asked US President Joe Biden last year to change the language the United States uses when discussing its position on Taiwanese independence, according to two US officials familiar with the private conversation.

During last November's Biden-Xi meeting near San Francisco, Xi and his aides asked Biden and his team to tweak the language in US official statements.

China wanted the US to say "we oppose Taiwan independence", rather than the current version, which is that the United States "does not support" independence for Taiwan, said the people, who requested anonymity to speak about private diplomatic exchanges they participated in or were briefed on.

Xi's aides have repeatedly followed up and made the requests in the months since, according to two US officials and another person familiar with the exchanges.

The US has declined to make the change.

The White House responded to a request for comment with a statement that repeated the line that Washington does not support Taiwan independence. "The Biden-Harris administration has been consistent on our long-standing One China policy," the statement read.

China's foreign ministry said: "You should ask this question to the US government. China's position on the Taiwan issue is clear and consistent."

Taiwan's foreign ministry declined comment.