China's yuan hits 3-year high, stocks dip, as investors await details from Trump-Xi summit

SHANGHAI: China's yuan edged up to a three-year high against the dollar on Thursday (May 14), while key stock indexes pulled away from recent peaks, as investors awaited more news from a summit between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.

China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday hailed a "new positioning" of ties with the United States after his summit with President Donald Trump in Beijing, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi said both leaders agreed that building a constructive, strategically stable relationship will provide guidance for bilateral relations in the next three years and beyond, CCTV said, though initial details of the talks were sparse.

"Beijing is adopting a wait-and-see mode, given the 'better than expected' first-quarter (economic) growth ... Beijing's focus for the summit is not on deliverables but on optics, aiming to project stability and predictability to both international and domestic audiences," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie.

The Chinese currency, traded both onshore and offshore, touched its strongest levels in more than three years after the central bank lifted its official guidance rate.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8401 per dollar, its strongest since Mar 24, 2023. However, the official fixing was 513 pips weaker than a Reuters' estimate of 6.7888, the largest deviation since March 2.

The central bank has been setting weaker-than-expected midpoints since November, a move that market participants believed was to prevent excess yuan gains and maintain currency stability.

The onshore yuan last fetched 6.7858 per dollar as of 6.16am GMT, while its offshore counterpart traded at 6.7837.

The currency has been grinding higher this year, thanks largely to China's robust exports and massive trade surplus. It has gained about 3 per cent against the dollar and is up 2.15 per cent versus its major trading partners year-to-date.