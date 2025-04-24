Chinese astronauts set to blast off for space station

JIUQUAN: China will send a new team of astronauts to its space station on Thursday (Apr 24) as it marches towards its ambition of becoming a space power to rival the dominance of the United States.

Beijing has pumped billions of dollars into its space programme in recent years in an effort to achieve what President Xi Jinping describes as the Chinese people's "space dream".

The world's second-largest economy has bold plans to send a crewed mission to the moon by the end of the decade and eventually build a base on the lunar surface.

It will mark its latest milestone on Thursday, when the Shenzhou-20 mission will ferry a team of three astronauts to China's self-built Tiangong space station.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The all-male trio will blast off at 5.17pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the remote northwestern desert, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Leading the mission is Chen Dong, 46, a former fighter pilot and veteran space explorer who in 2022 became the first Chinese astronaut to clock up more than 200 cumulative days in orbit.

The other two crew members - 40-year-old former air force pilot Chen Zhongrui, and 35-year-old former space technology engineer Wang Jie - will be embarking on their first space flight.

Hundreds of people brandishing bouquets and miniature national flags packed into the streets of the space base hours before the flight to see the astronauts off on Thursday afternoon.

A band played a rousing military march as the trio, clad in white spacesuits, waved in front of a red banner proclaiming: "Learn from our astronauts! Salute our astronauts!"

"We wish you success!" the crowd shouted in unison as the crew members passed.

Live images on state television then showed the three astronauts being transported by bus to the launch site, beyond which vast stretches of empty desert could be seen.