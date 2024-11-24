Chinese film about Covid-19 wins Taiwan's top Golden Horse prizes

TAIPEI: A Chinese film set during the COVID-19 pandemic won the top prizes in Taiwan's prestigious Golden Horse Awards, which saw the highest number of entries from China in recent years despite political tensions.

Beijing banned its entertainers from joining Golden Horse - dubbed the Chinese-language "Oscars" - in 2019 after a Taiwanese director voiced support for the island's independence in an acceptance speech in 2018.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, which the Taipei government rejects, and Chinese A-listers and big commercial productions have largely avoided the event ever since.

Despite the sensitivity of the awards, more than 200 Chinese films entered this year's competition, which Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said was the highest number in "recent years".