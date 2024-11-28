Chinese military sends 'patrols' around contested South China Sea shoal

BEIJING: Beijing on Thursday (Nov 28) said it was conducting air and naval patrols around a contested shoal in the South China Sea to "resolutely defend" its national sovereignty.

The so-called "combat readiness patrols" were to strengthen "vigilance in the sea and air space around the territorial areas of Huangyan Dao", Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said in a statement, using the Chinese name for Scarborough Shoal.

China has organised air and naval forces throughout November, the statement added.

Beijing claims the waters around Scarborough Shoal – a chain of reefs that it seized from the Philippines in 2012.

The triangular chain of reefs and rocks is 240km west of the Philippines' main island of Luzon and nearly 900km from the nearest major Chinese land mass of Hainan.

Philippine and Chinese vessels have clashed frequently in the past year, resulting in injuries and damages.

Tensions escalated in November when Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signed two laws defining the country's sea waters and imposing fixed lanes for foreign ships.