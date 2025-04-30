Chinese national arrested with surveillance device near Philippine election commission

MANILA: A Chinese national was arrested while operating a surveillance device near the offices of the Philippine election commission, authorities said on Wednesday (Apr 30), less than two weeks before the country's mid-term polls.

The man was allegedly using an "IMSI catcher", a device capable of mimicking a cell tower and snatching messages from the air in a 1 to 3km radius.

Two Chinese men detained in February were accused of using the same device while driving near sensitive government and military locations in Manila.

National Bureau of Investigation spokesman Ferdinand Lavin told AFP the latest arrest was made on Tuesday near the offices of the Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) after agents confirmed the IMSI was in operation.

"When we made the arrest, that was the third time he had come to Comelec," Lavin said, adding other locations visited included the Philippine Supreme Court, Department of Justice and United States Embassy.

The arrested man held a passport issued by Macau, Lavin said, while a hired Filipino driver who cooperated with the operation was not detained. Macau is ruled by China.

Calls to the Chinese Embassy in Manila and Comelec were not immediately returned.