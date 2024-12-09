Chinese premier warns world financial leaders of 'deglobalisation' risks

BEIJING: China's number two leader warned on Monday (Dec 9) that "deglobalisation" was putting further strain on the world economy, as he welcomed the heads of multilateral financial institutions to Beijing.

Premier Li Qiang made the remarks in his opening speech at a summit attended by the top leaders of organisations including the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organisation and the World Bank.

"In the context of weak world economic growth currently, uncertainty ... has further increased, causing major interference to the operation of the world economy," Li told attendees at the Chinese capital's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

He added that "the number of new discriminatory trade and investment measures globally has increased annually" since 2020.

"It can be said that the trend of deglobalisation is getting worse and worse," Li said.