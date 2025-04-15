China Power: ‘Win-win’ in boosting economy, Beijing’s influence as Southeast Asia becomes haven for Chinese retirees?

Perceptions of China remain divided in the region, according to the latest annual survey published by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute on Apr 3, which named China as Southeast Asia’s most influential economic and political power.

However, more than 60 per cent of Southeast Asian respondents who chose China as the most influential economic power said they were worried about its growing economic influence.

"ASEAN-10 countries are divided in their trust toward China," ISEAS said, adding that distrust exceeded trust levels in six countries, which included respondents from Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

"These evolving perceptions reflect a mix of optimism about China’s economic prospects and pessimism surrounding geopolitical tensions which are important factors that will continue to shape ASEAN’s long-term perceptions of China."

RETIRING IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Across the region, just five countries offer foreign retirement visa schemes - Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.

The Philippines offers two main types of residency visas for foreign nationals - one of which is the Special Resident Retiree's Visa (SRRV), a non-immigrant visa that allows foreigners to live, work and invest in the country and also offers perks like tax exemptions, multiple-entry privileges and indefinite stay.

“These visas grant beneficiaries various privileges,” said Samantha Laureola, Head of Research at the Global Commercial Real Estate Services group (CBRE Philippines), who noted that 78,000 SRRVs had been issued since mid-2024, with nearly 40 per cent, around 30,000 - granted to Chinese nationals.

Chua said the Philippines “is great for retirement” because of lower living costs.

“Davao is significantly cheaper to live in than China or other cities in Asia like Singapore,” he added. “You can stretch your yuan - buy more for less and enjoy a more comfortable retirement.”

“When I get older and need a nanny or a nurse, it would be more affordable to hire one here compared to other countries.”