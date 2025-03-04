Chip maker TSMC announces new US$100 billion plan to build five new US factories

WASHINGTON: Taiwanese semiconductor company TSMC announced on Monday (Mar 3) plans to make an additional US$100 billion investment in the United States and build five additional chips factories in the coming years.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's CEO C C Wei announced the plan in a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump. "We must be able to build the chips and semiconductors that we need right here," Trump said. "It's a matter of national security for us."

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is a leading supplier to major US hardware manufacturers.

The US$100 billion outlay, which would boost domestic production and make the United States less reliant on semiconductors made in Asia, is in addition to a major prior investment announcement. TSMC agreed in April to expand its planned US investment by US$25 billion to US$65 billion and to add a third Arizona factory by 2030.

With his Nov 5 election victory largely driven by voters' economic concerns, Trump has stepped up efforts to bolster investments in domestic industries to create jobs.