CNA Explains: How does China deal with pyramid schemes?

SHENZHEN/BEIJING: The arrest of 52 Singaporeans in Guangxi over suspected pyramid-scheme activities has put the spotlight on how such cases are dealt with under Chinese law.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has said the Singapore government does not intervene in foreign judicial systems, even as it continues to provide consular assistance to those arrested.

So what amounts to pyramid selling under Chinese law? Does merely taking part constitute a crime, and what if someone was initially a victim but later recruited others?

CNA looks at key questions about China’s law on pyramid schemes, including how they distinguish between participants, recruiters and organisers, and the penalties they may face.

Is pyramid selling a crime in China?

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Not always.

Chinese law distinguishes between pyramid-selling activities that are administrative violations and those that amount to criminal offences, said Kevin Hong, a partner at Shanghai-based AllBright Law Offices.

“For pyramid schemes, the criminal offence generally applies only to those who organise and lead the scheme, because the law only punishes organisers and leaders,” he said.

But organisers and leaders are not limited to those who set up the scheme or sit at the top, he added.

Those who manage teams, control funds, conduct training or help expand the network may also fall into this category, Hong said.

Can you be punished for joining a pyramid scheme?

Yes, but the consequences for mere participation are relatively limited in China, experts said.

“Participation in pyramid selling itself constitutes an administrative violation,” said Hong.

Under China’s Regulations on Prohibiting Pyramid Selling, mere participants can be ordered to stop and fined up to 2,000 yuan (US$300).