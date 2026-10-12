CNA Explains: How the new Huanggang Port will improve Hong Kong-mainland connectivity

HONG KONG: The revamped Huanggang Port officially opened on Monday (Oct 12) after six years of redevelopment, becoming the first land border checkpoint between Hong Kong and mainland China to use a "joint clearance" system for immigration.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee on Sunday said the redevelopment of Huanggang Port is a "landmark undertaking built upon the close partnership and concerted efforts between Hong Kong and Shenzhen for joint contribution and shared benefits", according to a government press release.

The South China Morning Post reported that the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said the revamped Huanggang Port is the world's largest single-building land port.

It replaces the older Huanggang Port in Shenzhen, which served Hong Kong residents arriving by shuttle bus or via private vehicle.

CNA explores what's new about the revamped border checkpoint and its importance to Hong Kong, Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area.

What’s new about the revamped Huanggang Port?

Located in Shenzhen’s Futian district, the redeveloped Huanggang Port is positioned as the most important 24-hour passenger land checkpoint between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, according to Hong Kong’s Security Bureau.

The Lok Ma Chau and Huanggang control points - on Hong Kong's and China's side, respectively - were developed and commissioned in the late 1980s.

Decades on, however, authorities realised that the existing infrastructure provided limited room for expansion. The port was deemed unable to meet the growing demand for cross-boundary passenger traffic in the long run.

In 2019, the Hong Kong and Shenzhen authorities agreed to redevelop Huanggang Port on-site, transforming it into a sprawling multi-storey building.

While the old control point was used for both passenger and cargo clearance, the new Huanggang Port is solely used for passenger clearance.

According to state-affiliated publication China Daily, the new facility is the only land passenger crossing linking Hong Kong and Shenzhen that allows round-the-clock passenger clearance.

The new nine-storey building has a total floor area of nearly 690,000 sq m - a substantial increase from the 140,000 sq m at the old port, which began service in 1989.