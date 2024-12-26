Coastguard plane in Japan airport crash mistook taxi instruction for runway clearance

Flight voice recordings from a Japan coastguard plane involved in a fatal collision were released on Wednesday (Dec 25), reinforcing the view that its crew likely erroneously believed the aircraft was allowed to enter the runway when it was hit by Japan Airlines jetliner JAL-516 at Tokyo’s Haneda airport in January.

The co-pilot correctly repeated the airport traffic controller’s instruction to taxi to a holding point where it would await clearance to enter the runway. But subsequent exchanges among the crew suggest they believed they had been given permission to enter, according to a Japan Transport Safety Board report.

According to the report, a traffic controller told the coastguard plane that it was “No 1” in the order of take-off and instructed it to “taxi to holding point C5”. The co-pilot responded, “Taxi to holding point C5,” and that it was “No 1”.

The plane’s captain also repeated “No 1” and “C5” and instructed the co-pilot to proceed with preparations for departure. The aircraft then entered the runway.