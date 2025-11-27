'Couldn’t do anything': deadly Hong Kong fire devours homes of thousands

HONG KONG: Residents anxiously awaited news of their loved ones Thursday (Nov 27) at a temporary shelter as one of Hong Kong's deadliest fires in decades engulfed a 2,000-unit high-rise complex.

The blaze has claimed at least 36 lives, with authorities reporting that over 270 people remain unaccounted for.

It started on Wednesday afternoon and was still burning in the early hours of Thursday, shocking the financial hub with some of the world's most densely populated and tallest apartment blocks.

Sounds of bamboo scaffolding burning and exploding could be heard at the site. Thick smoke billowed upward from buildings.