Court orders North Korea pay Seoul US$32.5 million for blowing up office

SEOUL: A Seoul court ordered Pyongyang on Wednesday (Sep 16) to pay roughly US$32.5 million for blowing up in 2020 an office in North Korea that was intended to foster better relations between the two Koreas.

The lawsuit over the destruction of the Inter-Korean Liaison Office marks the first time the South Korean government has sought damages directly from the North Korean state, media reports said.

Experts consider it unlikely Pyongyang would ever pay damages over the demolition of the building in the North Korean city of Kaesong, and the South said it would "review the necessary follow-up measures".

The office building was constructed in the dormant Kaesong Industrial Complex, where South Korean companies once employed North Korean workers.

But Pyongyang blew up the building in June 2020 after days of rising tensions when activists in the South sent balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, with the North denouncing the office as "useless".

"The court has ruled the North should pay the South Korean government 44.6 billion won in damages," a spokeswoman of the Seoul Central District Court told AFP.

The case was filed in 2023 under the government of then South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol, which took a hardline on North Korea before he was ousted following his disastrous martial law declaration.