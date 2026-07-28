What is CXMT, the chipmaker that just became China's most valuable listed company?

BEIJING: China's CXMT became the country's most valuable listed company after its shares surged more than 500 per cent in their Shanghai debut on Monday (Jul 27), highlighting fervent investor backing for a homegrown chip champion at the heart of Beijing's push for technological self-reliance.

ChangXin Memory Technologies, China's leading producer of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, raised 57.92 billion yuan (US$8.6 billion) in Asia's largest initial public offering this year.

The stock opened at 49.50 yuan (US$7.32), compared with an initial public offering (IPO) price of 8.66 yuan, catapulting its market value to about 3.65 trillion yuan and above Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's largest lender by assets.

The rally pushed CXMT far beyond its roughly 579 billion yuan valuation at the IPO price, before any exercise of its over-allotment option, underlining the premium investors are willing to pay for a rare pure-play semiconductor heavyweight.

The blockbuster listing also gives investors a high-profile test of appetite for Chinese semiconductor companies at a time when global technology stocks have swung sharply between AI-fuelled growth plays and more defensive bets.

WHAT IS CXMT?

CXMT is China's top maker of DRAM chips, which provide short-term memory for smartphones, personal computers, servers, AI systems and other electronics.

The global DRAM market has long been dominated by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology. CXMT is the world's fourth-largest DRAM maker and had a market share of about 7.7 per cent in 2025, according to its IPO prospectus.

The company's growth has accelerated during a global memory-chip upcycle that began last year, fuelled by AI-related demand, which has boosted prices and spending on advanced memory products.

Its first-quarter revenue jumped 719 per cent from a year earlier to 50.8 billion yuan, according to its prospectus. In the first half of this year, revenue is expected to hit 110 billion to 120 billion yuan, nearly doubling its full-year 2025 tally of 61.8 billion yuan.