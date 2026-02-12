How ‘cyberpunk’ Chongqing became China’s tourism hotspot

CHONGQING: From spicy mala hotpot to a train that disappears through a residential building, Chongqing has become a social media sensation in recent years.

Its mountainous terrain and striking architecture have earned it the nickname “vertical city”. Skyscrapers rise from steep hillsides, while escalators stretch for minutes at a time.

The southwestern Chinese city hit record tourism numbers last year, with more than 2 million inbound trips recorded, according to local tourism officials.

Of these, 1.5 million were from foreign visitors – up more than 70 per cent year-on-year.

The boom, authorities say, did not happen by chance.