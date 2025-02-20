As China's firms rush to adopt DeepSeek’s AI services, workers worry over impact on jobs

SINGAPORE: From telcos to automakers and even brokerages - Chinese companies and even local government bodies are flocking to integrate DeepSeek into their services, as public discussion grows over whether the breakout Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) app could impact livelihoods.

DeepSeek exploded onto the global AI scene last month, roiling stock markets and catapulting its founder Liang Wenfeng to international fame after its latest models appeared to match or even exceed industry-leading rivals in the United States for a fraction of the investment.

Since then, numerous Chinese firms cutting across sectors, including name brands, have hopped on the bandwagon amid an outpouring of national pride over the homegrown app’s success.

China’s “Big Three” telecom operators - China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom - have integrated DeepSeek’s AI models, mainly in their cloud services. So too have leading smartphone makers such as Huawei, Vivo and Oppo.

Tech giants have also followed suit. Tencent’s Weixin messaging app - which serves domestic users and is the sister app to WeChat - is allowing some users to search via DeepSeek’s AI model, while Baidu has said it will link up its search engine and AI chatbot Ernie Bot to DeepSeek.

Chinese automakers are also revving towards DeepSeek. More than a dozen of them, from electric vehicle leader BYD to startup Leapmotor, have announced plans to develop cars fitted with DeepSeek AI features, according to a Feb 16 report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that at least 20 Chinese brokers and fund managers have already started to integrate DeepSeek models in their businesses, potentially changing how they conduct research, manage risks, make investment decisions and interact with clients.

Chinese media have not delved into exactly why businesses are flocking to DeepSeek.